McGhee Tyson Airport to add new parking and gates amid record number of travelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At McGhee Tyson Airport there’s record-breaking growth, according to Caitlin Darras, the airport's spokesperson. She said July is usually their busiest month. However, June was the busiest month in airport history.

With all this busy traffic, they've added more flights, more destinations and more frequencies, Darras said.

“I travel every couple of months, I would say two or three months," said Tina Sabuco, a frequent flyer.

Millions come and go at McGhee Tyson Airport. Some people like Sabuco visit their families and others, like James Brzuskiewicz, bring their partners for some fun.

"I flew in from Chicago. We came out here for a vacation, like a four-day retreat. And now we're heading back to the big city," he said.

McGhee Tyson has been getting busier and Darras said they expect this growth to continue. Their budget plan shows how they plan to keep up with growth.

"We are adding a new parking garage that will add 3,500 spaces, approximately, and the garage space here," Darras said. “We're going from the parking garage all the way to the concourse with improvements here in the terminal building, we are also planning to add six additional gates."

The new gates will create space for bigger planes, Darras said. Those bigger planes can take more fuel and travel longer distances.

“Six gates will allow more airplanes to be parked and on the ground. They will also allow for larger aircraft, so airlines will be able to offer more flights to hopefully farther destinations," Darras said.

They plan to start with the construction of a parking garage next year and complete it by 2026. They plan to add six new gates by 2028. Darras said the long-term plan includes adding 20 to 30 new gates.

This healthy competition could be beneficial, she said. With more flights to choose from it could mean airlines would have to set their prices a bit lower.

"It is always our goal to provide affordable air service to our travelers, and hopefully that will help that," Darras said.

Sabuco said she thinks McGhee Tyson’s plan looks promising.