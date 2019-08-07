Whether you are heading back into town after a holiday weekend or getting ready for a mid-summer vacation, be sure to give yourself some extra time to make your flight Monday, July 8.

According to a tweet from McGhee Tyson, the airport is expecting a busier than usual travel day.

Airport officials recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours early to find parking and get through security in plenty of time.

