Southwest Airlines to open new crew base at Nashville airport next year

Nashville will become the twelfth crew base in the Southwest system.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Southwest will bring its newest crew base to Nashville International Airport in 2024.

This new crew base will create an estimated 1,300 jobs.

Tennessee celebrated a record $27.5 billion in travel spending in 2022, according to data from U.S. Travel and Tourism Economics. Among the top 25 states, Tennessee is the fastest-growing state in travel spending since 2018 and has risen from 14 to 11 in the nation for travel spending, a press release from Lee's office said.

BNA welcomes an average of 60,000 passengers per day. An average of 71% of Tennessee travelers originate from counties outside of Davidson, according to the press release.