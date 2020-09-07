Need to know: Summer traveling at McGhee Tyson Airport

Here are the top three things you need to know at McGhee Tyson Airport before you fly this summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After months of canceled flights and low travel numbers, passengers are starting to fly again this summer.

"We are seeing some of the flights that were temporarily suspended are coming back this week," said airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby. "So we are seeing an uptick in available flights and flexibility of schedules for passengers traveling, and the number of people coming through the building."

Here are the top three things you need to know before you book your flight:

1. You must wear a mask.

Every airline at McGhee Tyson is requiring you to wear one. If you forget your mask at home, the airport will provide you one.

"Each airline has a different level of requirements when you get on board the airplane," said Huckaby. "Some just require masks on the airplane.Some require masks just in the terminal building."

2. You can still get a flight to California or Florida but they are considered COVID-19 hotspots.

"We will continue to monitor that. We are relying on conversations with our local airlines and their service planning departments so that we can keep an eye on whats going on," Huckaby said.

3. Local airlines at McGhee Tyson are trying to social distance passengers on each flight and in the airport.

Social distancing markers and signs are posted around the airport to help people stay six feet apart.

"I've also been told by some airlines in our community that if you've booked a flight but you feel uncomfortable. Like, if its full and you want to change your schedule to a different flight... They are going to work with you to do that," Huckaby said.

Other safety precautions at McGhee Tyson include plexiglass shields inside terminal and rental car counters, bathrooms are cleaned and sanitized every hour and gate areas, the lobby waiting area, elevators, escalators are cleaned frequently as well.