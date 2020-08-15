Professor discusses whether people should get COVID-19 testing before traveling

People feeling healthy who decide to venture out for vacation should continue taking precautions against COVID-19, one expert said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before they go on vacation, many people are wondering if they should get a COVID-19 test. A professor for internal medicine at Meharry Medical College said that the answer is not clear.

“I don’t think that’s something that should withhold somebody from traveling or should delay their travel,” Meharry Internal Medicine Professor Calvin Smith said.

Smith said people are going to the school’s COVID-19 testing center before heading out of town. He said it’s not a requirement if there are no symptoms.

“To be honest with you, peace of mind is enough reason to be tested,” Smith said. “So, if someone wants to be tested for peace of mind that is perfectly fine.”

Smith said the school’s tests, along with many others, are around 90 - 95 percent effective.

“No test is perfect, especially as it pertains to this new virus,” Smith said. “But they’re getting better and better.”

Smith said people can be pretty confident that they do not have the virus if they get a negative result.

“On the flip side of that, if you actually are symptomatic and you come back with a negative test, I would actually still treat it as if it may still potentially be positive,” Smith said.

Smith offered some advice. He said not to visit family or friends that could potentially be infected if you have any symptoms, whether you have a positive or negative test result.

But if you’re feeling healthy and decide to venture out for vacation, he said to continue taking precautions against COVID-19.

“The best advice would be continuing to do the same things that we advise you to do here,” Smith said. “So, wear a mask, keep 6 feet of distance and not to attend very large gatherings.”