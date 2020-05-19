GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park and SkyBridge announced it is reopening on Friday, May 22.
This decision comes based on the recent announcement from the state allowing larger attractions to open on May 22. The park was originally slated to open on May 29.
To see the new operating policies, visit the park's updated health and safety page.
