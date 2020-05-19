GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park and SkyBridge announced it is reopening on Friday, May 22.

This decision comes based on the recent announcement from the state allowing larger attractions to open on May 22. The park was originally slated to open on May 29.

To see the new operating policies, visit the park's updated health and safety page.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park "Happy Birthday SkyBridge" !!! Let us know in the comments where you... will be viewing from as you wish the Gatlinburg SkyBridge a very Happy 1st Birthday!!! Join us as we take in the stunning Smoky Mountain Sunrise, sing Happy Birthday to the SkyBridge, and learn more about our re-opening date/status.

RELATED: When will Dollywood reopen after coronavirus pandemic?

RELATED: How to enjoy East Tennessee's gorgeous wildlife while trying to avoid crowds

RELATED: Knox County officials asking for community feedback for phase 2 of reopening

RELATED: Graceland to reopen May 21

RELATED: Parkway, trails crowded again as Sevier County welcomes tourists

RELATED: Which East Tennessee attractions are reopening after coronavirus closures?

RELATED: Ober Gatlinburg to open aerial tramway, mountain activities May 22

RELATED: "It is exciting!" || Dollywood planning reopening as state allows amusement parks to reopen next week