Spring Break in Chattanooga: Indoor and outdoor activities for families

Rain or shine, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself with a quick trip to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you are looking for a change of scenery this Spring Break, hop in the car! We are taking you on a quick trip to Chattanooga.

According to Google, it's an hour and a half drive from Knoxville.

Chattanooga has amazing options for both indoor and outdoor activities, depending on what Mother Nature decides for the day.

Remember these businesses do have COVID-19 precautions in place. There is currently a mask mandate in Hamilton County and many places need tickets to be purchased in advanced to plan for capacity.

1. The Tennessee Aquarium: You'll meet lemurs, otters and sharks, oh my! Visitors get up close with incredible creatures from under the sea.

Don't forget to visit the adorable turtle nursery too.

2. Medal of Honor Heritage Center: This special museum opened last year and is filled with immersive exhibits about medal of honor recipients teaching visitors the stories behind those awards.

3. High Point Climbing: Pick from indoor and outdoor options of different skill levels to get your rock climbing on.

4. Creative Discovery Museum: Kids can explore a rooftop garden, get a bird's eye view of the city from the lookout tower and do a variety of science activities.

5. The Tennessee River: This beautiful stretch of water winds right along the city like our beloved Knoxville and offers a variety of activities like electric surfboards, body boards and the river gore excursion.

6. Lookout Mountain: You'll find spectacular views where you can gaze upon a underground waterfall at Ruby Falls or visit Rock City, where you can see 7 states in one spot.

And right now, the city has planned a "Spring Break Safari" and scavenger hunt.

"Spring Break safari is a great time for families and their kids to have a fun experience in Chattanooga. There are so may different experiences. Kids can let their imagination run wild they can be a cave explorer at Ruby Falls or a rock quest adventurer at Rock City Gardens, they can even be a global explorer at the Tennessee Aquarium or a conductor at the Tennessee Valley Railroad," ," said Marissa Bell with the Chattanooga Tourism Co. "So many different experiences specifically during that Spring Break time and check out all the attractions in Chattanooga."

For more ideas and itineraries, visitchattanooga.com/spring.