KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Trekking across the country is a Thanksgiving tradition for many people returning home to be with family. It is almost never an easy journey and this year may be the hardest one yet.

Airlines for America predicted that this will be the busiest Thanksgiving ever for fliers and AAA said that around 4.5 million Americans are expected to fly out on Thursday. That includes 40,000 Tennesseeans.

In Knoxville, McGhee Tyson Airport expects Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, to be the busiest travel days. The airport also expects Saturday, Sunday and Monday to be busy.

An extra TSA line will be open during peak times to help travelers get through security quicker. Yet, airport officials still recommend arriving around two hours ahead of time to help make sure people do not miss their flights.

Navigating through crowds of people will not be the only travel challenge this year, though. Planes and drivers will also need to find their way through a wintry mix of weather across the country. In fact, the weather is already causing chaos in the northeast and midwest.

In Washington D.C., high winds forced planes to the ground. It also caused delays in Newark and Boston. It could even force balloons to stay grounded during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

The weather in Knoxville should not be as chaotic though, sticking around mid-50 degree temperatures.

