KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you haven't upgraded your driver's license to a Real ID yet, you still have plenty of time.

Tuesday marks one year until the new IDs will be enforced in airports and government buildings. The state started issuing the new forms of identification on July 1, 2019.

RELATED: Tennessee to offer Real ID-compliant driver's licenses in July

The new type of driver's license complies with the REAL ID Act regulations that started coming in phases in the U.S. in 2005.

RELATED: 10Listens: Answering your questions about Real ID

On Oct. 1, 2020, all United States citizens will be required to present their Real ID or passport to fly commercially or enter any federal facilities.

RELATED: DMV wait times skyrocket after people queue up for new Real ID licenses

But it's not mandatory to get a Real ID in the state of Tennessee unless you're flying out of state or the country.

If you do plan on getting a Real ID, you will need to bring one document proving your citizenship, one proving your social security number and name, and two forms of proof that you reside in Tennessee. You can find a list of the documents you can bring here. Also, if you have changed your name, you will need to bring that documentation, too.

RELATED: Tennessee Real ID: Everything you need to know

You will have to take a new picture when you get your Real ID, and it will cost you $8 if it's your first time replacing a non-expired license or $12 if it's your second time doing so.