Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, and we know many of you will be traveling for the holiday.

AAA said it's going to be the second busiest Thanksgiving on record and expects 55 million Americans to travel more than 50 miles. Almost 50 million will drive, making this year the most since 2005.

The busiest day on the roads will be Wednesday.

Nearly 4.5 million people will fly.

McGhee Tyson Airport said it's expecting an increase in the number of flights and travelers Sunday.

It said peak times will be between:

5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you are flying within those times Sunday. The airport recommends arriving at least two hours before your flight.