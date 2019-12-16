ALCOA, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson airport has hundreds of new parking spots just in time for the holiday rush.

The airport says the new economy lot holds more than 300 spaces.

It's about a 15 minute walk to the terminal building.

It costs $10 per day.

"There were so many people when we were here last time," traveler Emily Gore said.

"When we came in last week, we saw the security line was outrageous," traveler Jonathon Gore said.

If you're going to see family, take advice from your fellow travelers--get there at least two hours early.

"It's better to get here earlier than getting here late," Jonathon Gore said.

"You've just got to streamline it as much as possible, get here early, no surprises," traveler Miguel Ameigeiras said.

The TSA said it's important to get to the airport early even though a new, fourth security lane at McGhee-Tyson has brought down wait times.

They've gone from as high as 42 minutes at one point to no more than 15 minutes since the airport added the security lane more than a month ago.

TSA spokesperson Mark Howell said the Christmas holiday is much different than Thanksgiving.

"With the Christmas holidays, people tend to take off a little bit early, some will come back right after Christmas, some will stay gone until after New Year's, so you don't see as heavy volume on a day to day basis, it's not as crazy-hectic as it is, but you will see heavy volume," Howell said.

The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport said the holidays haven't affected wait times there.

The MyTSA app shows wait times at Charlotte have spiked at times to nearly 45 minutes--though it's about 15 minutes throughout most of the day.

And in Nashville, the app said airport wait times are generally 15 minutes or less.

Howell says you can also get through security faster by making sure you don't have prohibited items.

"It can be as simple as an oversized liquid or a pocket knife in a bag," Howell said. "It's going to incrementally slow the line down over the course of a morning."

TSA agents have to unwrap gifts to check to see what they are.

It doesn't matter what kind of wrapping paper, so bring your gifts unwrapped.