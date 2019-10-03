CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two American Eagle aircraft operated by PSA Airlines collided while one was backing up from a gate Sunday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to American Airlines.

American Airlines said Flight 5141, headed to Augusta, and Flight 5366, headed to Nashville, came in contact around 9:45 a.m while one of the planes was pulling back from the gate.

Both aircraft will be taken out of service for inspection, said American Airlines, and they are rebooking any passengers who were affected onto other flights.

No passengers or crew members were reported injured.