United engine failure: FAA ups inspections; airline grounds Boeing 777s

The moves come after United Airlines Flight 328 experienced catastrophic engine failure and dropped airplane parts on Broomfield.

DENVER — United Airlines in a statement Sunday evening said it is "voluntarily and temporarily" taking 24 Boeing 777 airplanes powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines out of service after an emergency landing Saturday at Denver International Airport (DIA).

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff about 1 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely back at DIA.

"Since yesterday, we’ve been in touch with regulators at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA and will continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service. As we swap out aircraft, we expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced," the statement reads.

Also on Sunday, the FAA in a tweet said Administrator Dickenson has directed an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

The statement said after Saturday's incident near Denver, officials said the inspection interval should be stepped up for hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine and used solely on the 777s.

Statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. pic.twitter.com/dGkUYuKNAL — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 21, 2021

United said it has 52 of the affected aircraft in its fleet – 24 active and 28 in storage.

NTSB investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued what it called an investigative update Sunday, and confirmed none of the 229 passengers or 10 crew members were injured on the flight.

The NTSB said most of the damage was confined to the No. 2 engine. However, the plane sustained minor damage.

The initial examination of the Pratt & Whitney PW4077 engine revealed:

The inlet and cowling separated from the engine

Two fan blades were fractured One fan blade was fractured near the root An adjacent fan blade was fractured about mid-span A portion of one blade was embedded in the containment ring The remainder of the fan blades exhibited damage to the tips and leading edges



The following initial investigative groups have been established, according to NTSB:

Structures

Powerplants

Operations Factors

Maintenance Records

Flight Data Recorder

Cockpit Voice Recorder

Analysis, conclusions and a determination of probable cause will come at a later date when the final report on the investigation is completed, NTSB said.

Boeing's history

This isn't the first time Boeing has flown into trouble.

Boeing's 737 Max returned to U.S. skies in December after it was grounded following two deadly crashes.

The FAA approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

The FAA cleared the way for U.S. airlines to resume using the plane if certain changes are made and pilots are provided with additional training, including time in a flight simulator.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.