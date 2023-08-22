Knoxville aims to end traffic-related deaths through 'Vision Zero' program

They hope to end deaths by 2040 by adding more greenways, crosswalks and bike lanes. They also plan to add more law enforcement initiatives.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pedestrians on Knoxville sidewalks were struck and killed by cars this week. Bike Walk Knoxville, a nonprofit that focuses on bike and walking safety, said the city's roads just aren't safe for pedestrians.

"Here in Knoxville, a cyclist or pedestrian is 21 times more likely to be killed in a collision than a driver in a vehicle is," said Zoe Scott, the advocacy coordinator for Bike Walk.

Knoxville officials say they know more safety steps are needed. They plan to help through an effort called "Vision Zero," which aims at eliminating all traffic fatalities by 2040.

"You're going to see more sidewalks, more pedestrian refuges, how to position yourself at intersections to protect against vehicles, more bike lanes and more greenways," said Brian Blackmon, the sustainability director for Knoxville.

Through the program, the city is now eligible to get federal dollars through the "Safe Streets and Roads for All" program. In July, Knoxville submitted a $10 million program request. The goal is to change the landscape for pedestrians in the city.

Vision Zero has been using data to understand the areas of most danger in the city. For example, an entrance off Liberty St. is one of the ways bikers, walkers and runners can get onto the Third Creek Greenway. The only problem is that there is no safe way to cross the street to get to it.

The new effort is expected to change that by adding a crosswalk.

"The biggest help in lowering fatalities is lowering speeds, so we ask drivers to pay attention and slow down," said Scott.