ALCOA, Tenn. — Whether you are making last-minute preparations to head home for the holidays or planning ahead for some trips in the New Year, officials at McGhee Tyson Airport have tips and reminders to save you a ho-ho-whole lot of headaches.

McGhee Tyson saw an increase in the number of travelers passing through the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While Christmas and New Year's are usually not as busy, TSA is still preparing for heavy volumes. Here is what you need to know to help things go smoothly:

Keep the weather in mind in the winter. Check the status of your flights to make sure there are no changes or delays.

Arrive at the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time for domestic flights and three hours before for international flights.

You are allowed to travel with wrapped gifts, but keep in mind they may need to be unwrapped and inspected when you go through the security checkpoint.

You cannot carry toys that look like weapons (guns, swords, etc.) onto the plane. Pack these types of toys in your checked bag or ship them to their destination.

Do not bring any firearms, loaded or unloaded, to the security checkpoint. You can be fined around $2,400 for an unloaded gun and between $3,000 and $4,000 for a loaded firearm.

For more information to help your travels throughout the year, visit TSA's website.

McGhee Tyson also opened an additional Economy Parking Lot for travelers. The airport said it is the closest Economy Lot to the terminal building and is $10 per day.

We are expecting an increase in the number of flights and travelers at TYS tomorrow, especially during: 5-8am 11am-2pm 4-6pm If you are traveling tomorrow, regardless of the time, we recommend arriving at the airport *at least* two hours before your flight.

A reminder for those planning trips in 2020, Tennessee Real IDs will be required for you to fly starting on Oct. 1.

If you don't have a Real ID, you'll have to bring your passport as identification.

