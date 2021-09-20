Where to see fall foliage near you in East Tennessee

Here are some of the natural areas or scenic drives near you to check out this fall without battling the crowds in the national park.

TENNESSEE, USA — Want to see fall foliage without fighting the crowds in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

Fortunately, in East Tennessee, you can catch those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows just about anywhere depending on the time of year.

Color changes usually start in mid-September in the higher elevations. The mid to lower elevations peak around mid-October to early November.

Here are some of the natural areas or scenic drives near you to check out this fall.

Anderson County:

Devil’s Triangle in Rocky Top

Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top

Windrock Park in Oliver Springs

Blount County:

Little River Run in Townsend

The Tail of the Dragon

Tuckaleechee Caverns Trail in Townsend

Campbell County:

Cove Lake State Park in Caryville

Cumberland Trail State Park in Caryville

Jellico Mountain

Claiborne County:

Cumberland Gap

State Route 63

Cocke County:

Brush Creek Mountain Loop

Cherokee National Forest

Martha Sundquist State Forest in Hartford

Cumberland County:

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville

Head of Sequatchie-Cumberland Trail State Park in Pikeville

Ozone Falls State Natural Area in Rockwood

Fentress County:

Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area in Jamestown

York Farm And Mill State Park in Pall Mall

Grainger County:

Veterans Overlook in Bean Station

Hamblen County:

Panther Creek State Park in Morristown

Hancock County:

Elrod Falls in Thorn Hill

Jefferson County:

Cherokee Dam Park in Jefferson City

Douglas Lake

Knox County:

House Mountain in Corryton

Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak

Sharp’s Ridge in Knoxville

Loudon County:

Melton Hill Lake

Monroe County:

Cherohala Skyway

Cherokee National Forest

Morgan County:

Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg

Lone Mountain State Forest in Wartburg

Roane County:

Mt Roosevelt Scenic Overlook in Rockwood

Roane County Park in Harriman

Scott County:

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Oneida

Sevier County:

Gatlinburg Space Needle in Gatlinburg

Ober Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg

SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg

Union County: