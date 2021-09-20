Where to see fall foliage near you in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — Want to see fall foliage without fighting the crowds in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?
Fortunately, in East Tennessee, you can catch those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows just about anywhere depending on the time of year.
Color changes usually start in mid-September in the higher elevations. The mid to lower elevations peak around mid-October to early November.
Here are some of the natural areas or scenic drives near you to check out this fall.
Anderson County:
- Devil’s Triangle in Rocky Top
- Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top
- Windrock Park in Oliver Springs
Blount County:
- Little River Run in Townsend
- The Tail of the Dragon
- Tuckaleechee Caverns Trail in Townsend
Campbell County:
- Cove Lake State Park in Caryville
- Cumberland Trail State Park in Caryville
- Jellico Mountain
Claiborne County:
- Cumberland Gap
- State Route 63
Cocke County:
- Brush Creek Mountain Loop
- Cherokee National Forest
- Martha Sundquist State Forest in Hartford
Cumberland County:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
- Head of Sequatchie-Cumberland Trail State Park in Pikeville
- Ozone Falls State Natural Area in Rockwood
Fentress County:
- Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area in Jamestown
- York Farm And Mill State Park in Pall Mall
Grainger County:
- Veterans Overlook in Bean Station
Hamblen County:
- Panther Creek State Park in Morristown
Hancock County:
- Elrod Falls in Thorn Hill
Jefferson County:
- Cherokee Dam Park in Jefferson City
- Douglas Lake
Knox County:
- House Mountain in Corryton
- Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak
- Sharp’s Ridge in Knoxville
Loudon County:
- Melton Hill Lake
Monroe County:
- Cherohala Skyway
- Cherokee National Forest
Morgan County:
- Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg
- Lone Mountain State Forest in Wartburg
Roane County:
- Mt Roosevelt Scenic Overlook in Rockwood
- Roane County Park in Harriman
Scott County:
- Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Oneida
Sevier County:
- Gatlinburg Space Needle in Gatlinburg
- Ober Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg
- SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg
Union County:
- Big Ridge State Park in Maynardville
- Chuck Swan State Forest in Sharps Chapel