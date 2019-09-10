GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Thousands of tourists have already braved the trek across America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Gatlinburg.

Some have even chanced a glance down to the trees a hundred feet below the bridge's glass-bottom mid-section.

However, few have made the appropriately spooky crossing while the bridge is shrouded in Smoky Mountain mist.

If the thought sends shivers down your spine or you just can't pull yourself away from carving pumpkins, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park posted a video of a walk across the delightfully eerie scene.

Whether you think it's creepy or beautiful, we can all agree it is perfect for the Halloween season.

