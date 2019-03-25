MIAMI — You could have a nice day on a cruise with Jon Bon Jovi.

Hop aboard to join the rock star on his "Runaway to Paradise" cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jade ship, which sets sail April 12-16 from Miami.

It'll head to the Bahamas, with Bon Jovi doing a question-and-answer acoustic set, passing out autographs and, of course, a full-on show. With Bon Jovi as the headliner, performances include Collective Soul, Slippery When Wet, Tonic, Beth Thornton and others.

No need to live on a prayer, here: Customers have access to any of the ship's pools and hot tubs, plus a casino and sports court.

The ship will feature a pop-up version of Bon Jovi's donation-based restaurant, The Soul Kitchen, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy some Hampton Water rosé -- a highly-praised wine Bon Jovi helped produce with his son, 24-year-old Jesse Bongiovi, who will join guests on the ship.

Prices for two people start at $1,271 per person, and tickets are going fast.

