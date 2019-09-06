DALLAS — One person is dead and seven others are injured after a crane collapsed into a downtown Dallas apartment complex around 1:57 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed.

DFR responded to a 911 call for an "industrial accident" after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights apartment building at 2627 Live Oak Street downtown.

Seven other people have been taken to area hospitals, officials said. All five stories of the eastern end of the building collapsed, officials said. The parking garage has also collapsed on all five stories.

Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas released the following statement after 6 p.m. Sudnday:

"Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, which is a Level I Trauma Center, treated 3 patients: one is in critical condition, one is in serious condition, and another was treated and released."

DFR said they have three search dog teams ready to go to try and find anyone who may be missing.

“We are contacting every resident at the community to do a welfare check," a spokesperson for Greystar, which owns the apartment complex, said. "We are currently evacuating the building and sheltering all impacted residents at the Multi-Cultural Center. We have also contacted the Red Cross to help us provide further assistance to displaced residents.”

The following roads around the affected area are currently closed. Good Latimer at Gaston, Live Oak, Live Oak at Cantegral and Live Oak at Texas.

This comes as other widespread damage hit the DFW area following heavy rain and wind storms Sunday, including a knocked down billboard, multiple downed trees and even a ripped off hangar roof at Dallas Love Field this afternoon.

