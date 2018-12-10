SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl killed Wednesday afternoon when Hurricane Michael hit southwest Georgia has been identified by authorities.
According to Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks, a tree fell on her grandmother's home in Seminole County around 3 p.m.
The county's coroner identified Sarah Radney as the victim, Thursday. Authorities said she was killed when a portable carport fell on the home when a suspected tornado, associated with the hurricane, swept through.
Brooks said the storm was so bad that crews assessing damage couldn’t make it to the home until after nightfall on Wednesday. He said there were numerous trees down across the county.
11Alive's Ryan Kruger spoke to one neighbor who rode out the storm. He called it the scariest time of his life.
"I've never been in that position before," said Sam Gray. "I'll tell you the truth, I was scared."
The entire neighborhood suffered extensive damage, and they're still processing the emotional damage.
