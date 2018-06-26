Strong winds and heavy downpours are moving through East Tennessee and causing some power outages in the area.

As of 5:25 p.m. KUB's online outage map showed more than 12,000 customers without power in Knox County.

Union County had about 200 customers without power. Jefferson showed about 100 customers.

Alcoa Electric's online outage map showed about 42 people without power.

Fort Loudon's online outage map only showed two outages, affecting about 70 customers.

Lenoir City Utilities say around 600 to 800 customers are without power in West Knox County as crews work to restore services.

