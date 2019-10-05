A small 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Morgan County Friday evening.

The quake hit around 6 p.m. 3 miles northwest of Coalfield, just below Frozen Head State Park and close to the Anderson County line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage was reported.

Small quakes like these are incredibly common in the area. In some cases, weak tremors can be felt by some but go unreported if they are too weak to be picked up by a seismograph.

RELATED: This is why we keep feeling so many relatively small earthquakes lately