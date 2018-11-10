As Tropical Storm Michael races North, here in East Tennessee you might be wondering exactly how this will impact you.

We made a list of the five reasons you should pay attention to what's going on.

According to Meteorologist, Cassie Nall, the first reason is that your weekend beach trip could be ruined.

"Despite the fact that you may be seeing the forecast improve in the panhandle, we are hearing reports of catastrophic reports of damage down in that area," Cassie Nall said.

The second thing…Michael has some similarities to hurricane Opal that eventually tore down trees and closed down 70 miles of the Appalachian trail in the Smokies in 1995. If you're wondering if we're in store for the same thing:

"Our impacts will be minimal in East Tennessee," Nall said.

The third way Michael could effect East Tennessee...

"The center of circulation is moving directly over Southwest Georgia and that's where peanuts, cotton and pecans are grown. We will have to wait and see if there is a price hike down the road," Nall said.

If you were impacted by hurricane Florence in any way last month

"You will be effected again. The storm should be hitting those areas again. The forecast track takes it right over the Carolinas," Nall said.

Finally, the 5th reason you should care about this system is simply because a storm of this magnitude has never hit the Florida panhandle before.

That's just scratching the surface. Experts said storms of this size create a ripple effect inland long after they're gone.

