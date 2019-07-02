Enjoying the beautiful weather? The warm air wasn't just a delight, it was also the warmest we've ever seen on this day.

Knoxville posted a high of 77 degrees with a heat index of 79 as of 4 p.m. on Feb. 7. This didn't just break the old record, it smashed it by at least 6 degrees.

The former record of 71 degrees was set back in 2017.

WBIR

As far back as the records go, this is the warmest Knoxville has ever been this early in February. The only other time we've been this warm this early in the year was on Jan. 25, 1950.

But what a difference a day can make. If you were enjoying the wonderful spring-like weather, you better get ready because on Friday we will plunge right back into the bitter cold of winter.

We're expected to be 30 degrees colder with a high of 45-- so get those jackets and coats back out. It'll be ever colder Saturday, and overnight lows are expected to dip down to the mid to low 20s!