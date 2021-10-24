A few strong storms are possible Monday as a front moves through the region

Damaging winds will be the main threat but we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado or two. Check back for updates!

A strong front is forecast to move through the Southeast Monday and it could bring a few strong storms to parts of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

Timing:

Winds will become breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, gusting higher at times, through the morning Monday.

A line of showers and storms will move in from the northwest, arriving onto the Plateau between 10 a.m. and noon, into the Valley from noon to 2 p.m. and into our eastern counties after 2 p.m..

Potential Impacts:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of our viewing area under a "marginal" and "slight" risk for strong to severe storms.

Don't get lost in the details of which color your county is highlighted in... All areas have the potential to see damaging wind gusts but the slightly higher chances will exist for areas along and east of I-75.

The main threat will be from the potential for damaging winds but a few isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.

IF we have any spin-ups, they will likely be for areas east of I-75.

How can you be prepared?