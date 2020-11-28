A strong cold front could bring wintry weather to East Tennessee early next week

The coldest air of the season (so far) will move into the Southeast on Monday and wintry weather will be possible in East Tennessee.

Big changes to our weather will arrive early next week.

Temperatures have been above average for most of November but they will take a dive as the coldest air of the season (so far) moves into the region.

NOTE: With chilly temperatures in the forecast, this weekend would be a good time to winterize your home and vehicle so you are prepared for the winter season.

5 steps to winterize your vehicle You don't want to be caught off guard or stranded in the season's harshest conditions due to a lack of proper car maintenance. Winter can take a toll on your vehicle in many ways -- and experts say you don't want to be caught off guard or stranded in the season's harshest conditions due to a lack of proper maintenance.

Let's walk you through the timeline...

A low pressure system will develop near the Northern Gulf Coast Sunday, spreading heavy rain across our region as it moves quickly northeast.

Rainfall totals of around one inch will be possible between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Strong south-southeasterly winds develop in the higher elevations of the Smokies Sunday night with breezy conditions spreading into the Valley and onto the Plateau through the day Monday.

Cold air rushes into East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky keeping temperatures steady in the lower to middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s Monday afternoon.

Snow showers develop on the Plateau, in Southeast Kentucky and in the higher elevations of the Smokies through the afternoon from wrap-around moisture on the back side of the departing low pressure system.

While it is too early to discuss possible totals, the best chance for accumulation and possible impacts to roads will be in our "horseshoe" areas.

The wintry weather will continue overnight Monday night and gradually taper off Tuesday morning.

Bitterly cold conditions are expected across the area with wind chills in the 20s in the Valley Monday night and Tuesday night.

Wind chills may drop into the single digits and teens in the higher elevations of the Smokies and hiking or camping in the Mountains is not recommended from Monday afternoon though early Wednesday due to the potential for accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures.