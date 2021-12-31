Active weather could affect New Year's Eve plans; Heavy rain, storms and wintry weather possible this weekend

Heavy rain, a few storms and the potential for a wintry mix are in the forecast for the weekend. Check back for updates!

Due to spring-like temperatures that we've been having lately, we have a chance for some spring-like storms tonight and Saturday night... But winter returns on Sunday.

Let's walk you through the timeline...

TODAY

Spotty showers and a few storms are expected through the day but the main activity that could affect your New Year's Eve plans will start to develop around 11 p.m. to midnight.

Showers and storms will blossom, mainly for areas along and north of I-40 and gradually lift toward the east-northeast overnight.

A few of these storms could be strong enough to produce some damaging winds or small hail... And we can never say never to the chance for an isolated tornado.

Localized flooding will also be a concern.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area under a "marginal" or "level 1" risk for severe weather from around 11 p.m. Friday night through about 3 a.m. Saturday morning, again, mainly for areas along and north of I-40.

If you have outdoor plans to ring in the new year, you may want to have an indoor backup option and make sure that you pay attention to weather updates throughout the evening.

It would also be a good idea to have a way to receive weather alerts and notifications before you go to bed tonight, just in case a warning is issued for your area.

SATURDAY

Off and on showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible during the morning but a lot of the afternoon looks to be mostly dry.

Winds will become very breezy out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times and we could see near-record high temperatures (the record is currently 75°on January 1st, set in 1952).

This will set the stage for the potential of strong storms Saturday evening.

A front will be moving into the area from the west, arriving onto the Plateau by around 7 p.m. and working it's way east through about 3 a.m..

The threat for severe weather will be conditional, meaning that if we see more showers during the daytime Saturday, the threat for strong storms will be lower.

If we see some sunshine, the threat may be higher so there is some uncertainty on the potential strength of the storms.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area under a "slight" (level 2) and "enhanced" (level 3) risk for severe storms.

**Important note: While the "enhanced" area has a higher chance of seeing severe weather, all parts of E TN and SE KY are under a color (risk) so everyone need to be alert and paying attention to the weather from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning.**

The main threat will be from the potential for damaging winds but isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible.

The flood threat will also increase as this system moves through and saturated soils may allow trees to fall more easily than if the ground were dry.

**Please check back for updates as we continue to refine the details!**

SUNDAY

Colder air will be moving in on breezy northwesterly winds... So temperatures will actually drop throughout the day.

We will likely start the morning in the middle 50s but spend most of the afternoon in the middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

*IF* the colder air can arrive while we still have some moisture in place, lingering rain showers *MAY* transition over to the wintry side of things after sunset.

The best chance for temporary light accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces on the Plateau, in SE KY and in the Mountains but no impacts to roads are expected (other than in the highest elevations of our eastern counties) since ground temperatures have been so warm lately.

We will provide updates as we get closer to this timeframe.