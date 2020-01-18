Looking at average temperatures, January is typically the coldest month of the year.

But 2020 has not followed that trend.

We only had one below-average day through the first two weeks and tied the all-time warmest temperature ever recorded during the month of January when we reached 77 degrees on the 11th.

Well, things are about to change... at least for a few days.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 30s for the first time since mid-November early next week.

Lows will be in the teens and 20s for at least four nights in a row. Get ready to bundle up and practice your cold weather safety!

Use safe heating sources.

Check on your neighbors.

Bring in pets and/or make sure they have warm shelter and fresh water.

Now the question on everyone's mind... is it going to snow? No, not this time around.

While we've had a very rainy month so far, a drier pattern will be in place once the cold air arrives.

What does that mean for those plants that are blooming early?

We talked to Neal Denton, an agriculture expert with the University of Tennessee: