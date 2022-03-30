Anderson Co. crews fighting wildfires near Andersonville and Marlow

The county said the Marlow VFD and others are fighting 2 fires in the area of Cumberland View, Martin and Bush Roads as well as one near the Big Valley subdivision.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County officials are asking people in the Marlow and Andersonville areas to remain alert as crews work to fight wildfires that sparked up Wednesday afternoon.

According to Leean Tupper with Monroe County, crews are responding to a wildfire that is threatening the Big Valley subdivision near Andersonville. Oak Ridge and Rural Metro fire crews are responding to help save homes.

The Marlow Volunteer Fire Department said it is also responding to a fire in the area of Cumberland View Road, Martin Road and Bush Road. Oliver Springs and Briceville firefighters are also on the scene to assist. Tupper said the Marlow fire was partially contained.

Crews initially responded to a brush fire off Mount Olive Road at 3:35 p.m. As of 3:45 p.m., Anderson County said the fire had grown to approximately 30 acres -- saying emergency officials have notified people living in the area.