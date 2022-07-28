Oak Ridge asking people to avoid flooded streets as NWS issues areal flood advisory

ORPD warned people to avoid water-covered roads, including areas along Illinois Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking drivers to be extra careful on the roads Thursday evening because heavy rains are causing flooding in some spots.

ORPD reported flooding on Illinois Avenue between Lafayette Drive and Tulane Avenue and asked drivers to avoid the area. Some spots of the road were completely covered in water.

An areal flood advisory is in effect for Anderson, Morgan and Scott counties until 8:45 p.m. Several other counties are under similar advisories tonight, and flooding could be an issue all around East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky as more showers and storms move through the area.

Widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue, but some roads may be impacted by flooding due to heavy rain.

4:30 PM: Heads up in Oak Ridge! Heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads.

This could be an issue all around E TN and SE KY this evening with more showers and storms expected later tonight.

📷 City of Oak Ridge#10Weather pic.twitter.com/sVquBGlHMe — Cassie Nall (@CassieNallWBIR) July 28, 2022