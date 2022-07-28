Oak Ridge asking people to avoid flooded streets as NWS issues areal flood advisory

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking drivers to be extra careful on the roads Thursday evening because heavy rains are causing flooding in some spots.
ORPD reported flooding on Illinois Avenue between Lafayette Drive and Tulane Avenue and asked drivers to avoid the area. Some spots of the road were completely covered in water.
An areal flood advisory is in effect for Anderson, Morgan and Scott counties until 8:45 p.m. Several other counties are under similar advisories tonight, and flooding could be an issue all around East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky as more showers and storms move through the area.
Widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue, but some roads may be impacted by flooding due to heavy rain.
If you encounter a road that's covered with water, you should not drive across it and should instead seek another route. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.