Another day, another nearly undetectable weak earthquake rumbles in East Tennessee -- this time near Greenback.

Welcome to the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.

The U.S. Geological Survey picked up a 2.3-magnitude earthquake 7 kilometers northwest of Greenback along the Tellico Lake around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The USGS said one person reported feeling it.

Generally, anything below a 2.5 magnitude will not cause damage and is usually not felt by anyone, but they can still be picked up by a seismograph.

Small earthquakes like these are incredibly common in the area. Greenback saw a similar 2.3-magnitude quake in June 2017.

Roughly 76 quakes have been reported in the region in the last 365 days, with the strongest being a 4.4-magnitude quake near Decatur.