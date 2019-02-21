HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (7:15 a.m. 2/21/19): There may still be more vehicles trapped in a major mudslide that occurred overnight in Hawkins County on Highway 70 North, Hawkins County Rescue Squad Captain Scott Stewart said during a press conference.

Update (7:00 a.m. 2/21/19): The mudslide occurred approximately one mile from where a large rockslide in 2017 caused $181,000 in damages on a section of road between SR 94 and Clinch Valley Road, Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi confirmed.

RELATED: $181K price tag for repair of rock slide-damaged road

Mudslide shuts down Highway 70 North in Hawkins County

Update (6:30 a.m. 2/21/19): Highway 70 is also blocked with downed trees and power lines on one side of Clinch Mountain, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a tweet.

He said it was a "very dangerous situation."

The mudslide was occurring on the other side of the mountain and affecting Highway 70 North. At least two vehicles were involved and one person was taken to the hospital.

10News has a crew live at the scene and will continue to provide any new updates we receive.

Update (5:40 a.m. 2/21/19): Emergency responders are standing by at the scene until daylight as mud continues to slide in the area, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a tweet.

Once day breaks, responders will go in and see what the damage is on the scene and search for any additional victims.

Original Story (3 a.m. 2/21/19): All Hawkins County emergency agencies and a Hancock County rescue squad are responding to a mudslide on Highway 70 North early Thursday morning.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a tweet the ongoing mudslides in the area were "huge."

TDOT cited Tennessee Highway Patrol in its reports the entire road is closed between Cave Springs Road and Clinch Valley Road. The mudslide washed away the road, dispatch said. TDOT's report said it is not estimated to be clear until 3:00 p.m. next Monday.

At least two vehicles were involved in the landslide, and crews were working to get them out around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Hawkins County dispatch.

HCEMS took at least one person form the scene, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. Hawkins County dispatch did not know anything about the severity of injuries.

10News will update this story as we get more information.