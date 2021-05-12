Blackberry Winter brings chilly temperatures to East Tennessee and patchy frost to Southeast Kentucky

Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees below average but will warm up later this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Welcome to Blackberry Winter!

We've had a cool start to the month of May and recently, temperatures have been running about 10 to 20 degrees below average.

The cool weather in the first full week of the month was deemed "Locust Winter".

This week's chill is called "Blackberry winter" because blackberry bushes are starting to bloom.

While it's normal to have a few days of cool weather through the month of May, it's a bit unusual to be THIS cool...

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Southeast Kentucky and Southwest Virginia until 9 AM Thursday morning.

Patchy frost may also be possible in sheltered valleys in northern counties of East Tennessee closest to the Kentucky and Virginia state lines.

Good news! We will see a warming trend from here!

Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Friday and back to near average by early next week.

But does this mean that we are done with cool weather? Not just yet...

We may still have another cool spell or two before all is said and done.

*IF* we get chilly temperatures again at the end of May or into early June, it would be called "Britches Winter", named for Linsey-Woolsey (linen and wool) long underwear... Basically saying that you'll need to "get out your britches one more time".