Big changes to our weather are on the way as a strong low pressure system moves across the region.

On Friday, winds become breezy through the day and could gust over 30 mph out of the southwest in the lower elevations. *Secure those loose objects around your property.*

**A High Wind Watch has been issued for the high elevations of the Smokies. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible through the day Friday.**

Scattered showers will move through during the morning, then there may be a break in the rain chances before heavier showers arrive during the mid-late afternoon.

An embedded rumble of thunder here and there is possible but no severe weather is expected.

Rainfall totals should be around half an inch in most locations.

Now to the temperatures...

We tied the record low of 37° Thursday morning in Knoxville and more records are in jeopardy this weekend.

Highs will top out near 60° Friday afternoon but once winds shift to be out of the northwest behind the front during the evening, temperatures will drop quickly.

As skies clear and winds die down, record-low temperatures will be possible overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. *The current record for the date is 36° set in 1947.*

**A Freeze Watch (teal) and Freeze Warning (blue) will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Be prepared cover/protect sensitive plants!**

And yes, with such cold air in place and lingering moisture in the higher elevations, areas above 3500-4000 feet in the Smokies and Southeast Kentucky could see 1"-2" of snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

A few flurries are possible in our northern counties but no accumulation is expected.

Despite the sunshine, highs will top out in the upper 50s Saturday, which is more typical of early March!

Near-record lows are possible again Saturday night into Sunday morning. *The current record for the date is 37° set in 1906.*

Highs will warm into the middle 60s on Mother's Day and from there, longer range forecast models hint at possibly swinging to an above-average temperature trend for mid-late May.

The bottom line? Check back for updates.