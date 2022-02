The rescue squad said all students were safely removed and taken to Saint Clair School.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad rescued children from a school bus stranded in floodwaters off Highway 113 Thursday.

No injuries were reported. The students were taken to Saint Clair School and the Highway 113 has since reopened.

Crews initially responded to a school bus surrounded by floodwater with students aboard on Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road. Highway 113 between Highway 66 to Rocky Hill Road was shut down so crews could respond.