The district said the closure is because of "flooded roads, debris, and run off potential through this evening and into tomorrow morning."

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County Schools will be closed Monday, March 29 after heavy rain and floods this weekend.

The district said on Facebook that the closure is because of "flooded roads, debris, and run off potential through this evening and into tomorrow morning."

Roads will be inspected tomorrow to determine if classes will resume on Tuesday, according to the district.