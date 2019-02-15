Knox and Sevier County schools will be out for a few days next week due to a growing number of illnesses.

Both school systems are closed through Wednesday, Feb. 20 and will resume Thursday.

►LATEST CLOSINGS

Knox County Schools said it closed due to 'increasing number of students, staff, and substitutes who are affected by illness.'

Sevier County Schools similarly said it has seen a significant increase in the number of students absent.

Campbell County Schools will also be closed next Monday due to illness.

The Tennessee School for the Deaf will be closed through Tuesday due to illness.