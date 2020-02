Several school districts will be closed Thursday due to flooding as East Tennessee braces for possible flooding.

The following schools are closed due to flooding or illness:

Anderson - Closed Thursday

Athens - Closed Thursday

Blount - Closed Thursday

Campbell - Closed through Friday for flooding/illness

Claiborne - Closed through Friday

Cocke County Schools - Closed through Friday due to illness/flooding

Cross Creek Christian - Closed Thursday

Cumberland - Closed through Friday

Etowah - Closed through Friday due to illness

Fairview Christian Academy - Closed Thursday

Fentress - Closed Thursday

Grainger - Closed Thursday

Greene - Closed Thursday, central office remains open

Hancock - Closed Thursday

Hawkins - Closed Through Friday

Lenoir City - Closed Thursday

Loudon - Closed Thursday

Maryville Christian - Closed through Friday

McMinn - Closed Thursday

Monroe - Closed Thursday

Morgan - 2-hour delay Thursday

Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy - Closed Thursday

Rhea County - Closed Thursday for flooding

Roane - Closed Thursday

Rogersville - Closed through Friday

Scott - 2-hour delay Thursday

Sevier - Closed through Monday due to illness/flooding concerns

Sweetwater - Closed Thursday

Union - Closed Thursday

Valley Christian - Closed Thursday

Webb School - Closed through Friday

Sacred Heart Cathedral School - Closed Through Friday

McCreary - Closed Through Friday

The Children's House - Closed Thursday