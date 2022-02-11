Union County Schools closed through Monday due to illness

The school system said schools will be out Thursday, Friday and Monday due to various illnesses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Union County Schools will be closed through Monday due to various illnesses that are spreading.

Ronnie Mincey, interim director of schools, said schools will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Tuesday, which is Election Day, will also be a teacher in-service day.

Mincey said various illnesses had been spreading and its absentee rate had risen to about 20%.

The CDC's COVID-19 tracker shows new cases of the virus are still low and decreasing across Union County and most of East Tennessee. However, flu activity in Tennessee is currently rising and is considered high in the state.