'Code Orange' air quality alert issued through Sunday night for the Knoxville area

The EPA is forecasting high levels of ozone all day Sunday and is telling people sensitive to pollution to limit their time outdoors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you are sensitive to air pollution or have lung issues, you should make plans to limit your time outdoors this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a "Code Orange" air quality health advisory for the Knoxville area that will remain in effect until midnight Sunday.

TDEC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said there are higher levels of ozone and particle pollution in the area.

Ozone, in particular, is forecast to be a concern for some on Sunday. TDEC's forecast shows Sunday will be an 'Orange' day, which means ozone pollution levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups -- such as people with lung diseases like asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who stay physically active outdoors for six or more hours a day.

The EPA said those groups should reduce their exposure to pollution by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.