As floodwaters continue to devastate some areas of East Tennessee, we're just starting to reflect on it all. Here's a snapshot of what we went through and a look at how we stuck together.

East Tennessee got about 4-6 inches on top of another six inches from earlier in the week.

There was so much water that entire neighborhoods in West Knoxville were trapped.

Parts of Chilhowee flooded, forcing the Knoxville Zoo to close.

Homes along Washington Pike flooded, and one family had to rescue their goats,

Surrounding counties also struggled with the aftermath. Blount County saw some flooded basements.

All of the excess water meant some dramatic spilling at different dams...