East Tennessee — You may be thinking to yourself... Haven't we had enough rain already this year?

And you are correct! We have had above-average rainfall in all but January and May this year, bringing our yearly total to just over 50 inches. That gives us a surplus of almost 9.5 inches and currently has 2018 as the 15th wettest year-to-date.

Unfortunately, more rain is on the way this week. Showers will begin Monday morning and will last through the day. The rain could be heavy at times a localized flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible.

**Make sure to remove leaves from drains so the water can run off properly.**

Rainfall totals will generally be around 1 to 2 inches with higher totals possible.

maxuser

Temperatures will stay steady in the lower to middle 40s through the day thanks to the clouds and showers.

maxuser

The showers will gradually taper off through the day on Tuesday with colder air moving in from the northwest Tuesday evening. A few flurries may be possible in the higher elevations of the Plateau, southeast Kentucky and the Smokies but no accumulation is expected.

Another lower pressure system is expected to develop near the Gulf Coast and move quickly up through the Carolinas by midweek.

This would bring more showers to our area beginning Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday.

Hopefully we finally have a chance to dry out by Friday! Temperatures will stay below average through through next weekend.

Check back for updates to the forecast!

maxuser

© 2018 WBIR