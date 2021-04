There are no injuries reported at this time, but there are trees down in the area and reported damage to the school's gymnasium.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn — Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency said there has been a possible tornado reported near Pleasant Hill Elementary School.

A funnel cloud was seen, and at this time, there are no injuries reported.

Cumberland County Schools said that there was damage reported to the school's gym. School was out, but students still in the building did take shelter.