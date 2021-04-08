Daylight hours are getting shorter so enjoy those early sunrises and late sunsets while we have them!

We'll lose almost an hour of sunlight from the beginning to the end of August.

You've probably noticed by now... The daylight hours are getting shorter.

August 10th will be the last time we have a sunset at or later than 8:30 p.m. until next year.

Beginning August 17th, we will lose 2 or more minutes of daylight per day.

Our last sunset at or before 7 a.m. will occur on August 23rd and September 2nd will be our last sunset at or after 8 p.m..

In fact, we will lose about an hour of daylight from the beginning to the end of August.