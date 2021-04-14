Dogwood Winter is here... But the bite won't be too bad

Below-average temperatures are expected to last through the weekend.

Don't put away the jackets just yet, cool temperatures are back in the forecast.

Our average high this time of year is 70 degrees but for the next few days, we will only be topping out in the 60s.... About 5-10 degrees below average.

Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s, also about 5-10 degrees below average.

At this time, we are not expecting frost to be an issue so there is no need to cover sensitive plants.

So is this cool enough to be considered one of East Tennessee's "little winters"?

According to plant expert Neal Denton, the answer is yes.

We had Redbud Winter back at the beginning of April so this cool spell will be called Dogwood Winter since the Dogwood trees are currently in bloom.

Dogwood Winter typically occurs in mid-to-late April and can vary in intensity from year to year.

It looks like this year's 2nd "little winter" won't have much bite to it... But it still may not be our last cool spell before we get to summer.