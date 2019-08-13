KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Storm Prediction Center has put East Tennessee under a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday.

However, an isolated spin up is possible due to rotation in the atmosphere.

Be sure to watch the forecast and keep up-to-date on any new watches and warnings throughout the day.

Timing

We've already seen a round of storms, but more are possible before the day is over as we track a cold front moving in from the north.

The storms are projected to have weakened some later in the evening, but will still have strong pockets of activity across East Tennessee.

Impacts

East Tennessee could see damaging wind from the storms, with speeds 60 mph or more.

Cloud to ground lightning will also present a threat. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

These storms could also bring locally heavy rainfall with them, and again, there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Remember, be prepared with a safe space and to keep an eye on your weather alerts throughout the evening.