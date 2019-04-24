Yet another tiny earthquake rumbled in the Lenoir City area early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.1-magnitude quake was recorded around 3:30 a.m. EDT about 11 kilometers northwest of Lenoir City.

It happened just south of I-40 near the I-75 split at Pawpaw Creek.

No damage was reported, but a handful of people reported they had felt it to the USGS.

Small quakes like these are incredibly common in the area. In some cases, weak tremors can be felt by some but go unreported if they are too weak to be picked up by a seismograph.

