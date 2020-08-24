East Tennessee is in the "cone of uncertainty" | How the tropics may impact our forecast this week

Two tropical systems will make landfall along the Gulf Coast this week and we may see some impacts here across East Tennessee.

East Tennessee is now in the "cone of uncertainty" for Tropical Storm Laura.

The cone represents where the center of the system could move and yes, this will continue to change as we go through the next few days.

Laura is currently a tropical storm near Cuba.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall along the coast of Texas or Louisiana sometime Wednesday as a category 2 (winds of 96-110 mph) or possibly category 3 "major" hurricane (winds of 111-129 mph).

Once Laura makes landfall, it will begin to weaken and re-curve back to the northeast... This is why we are now in the cone.

The system is forecast to weaken to a remnant low by the time it gets near our area but we could still feel some impacts later this week.

First, we will have muggy conditions for at least the next 5 days.

Dew points in the lower to middle 70s will make it feel very humid outside.

Second, we will have elevated rain chances.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through Wednesday but as the remnants of Laura begin to approach, rain chances will be more widespread Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With so much tropical moisture in the atmosphere, heavy rain will be possible and since our ground is already so saturated, flooding will be a concern.

As of now, rainfall totals are expected to generally be around 2"-3" over the next 7 days but those totals may need to be adjusted depending on the exact track of Laura.

Third, we may have some gusty winds later this week due to the tightening pressure gradient near the remnants of Laura.

Gusts of around 30 mph may be possible Friday and due to our saturated soil, this could down a few trees and cause minor power outages... But this will depend on how close the remnants actually get to East Tennessee.

This may change.

The highest wind gusts will be in the higher elevations of the Smokies so if you have plans to be in the Mountains from Thursday through Saturday, you will want to pay close attention to the forecast.

What can you do to be prepared?

For now, take a deep breath... And check back for updates.

We will continue to refine the details of this forecast as we go through the week.

A lot can change with tropical systems so expect adjustments to the current cone and forecast rainfall totals as we go along.