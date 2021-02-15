East Tennessee prepares for wintry weather

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are prepping for potential wintry conditions in Campbell, Morgan and Scott counties.

TENNESSEE, USA — Wintry weather is moving into East Tennessee. Here are a few things to know as you prepare.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are prepping for potential wintry conditions in Campbell, Morgan and Scott counties.

Crews said they will continue to treat roadways across East Tennessee Sunday night and Monday if necessary.

Here are some things you can do to prepare yourself for a potential outage.

Buy ice to keep perishable foods cold

Charge your cellphones so they can last throughout the night

Make sure your car's gas tank is full. Gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps.