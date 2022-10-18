Snow in October?! Flurries fall in Campbell County after a freezing morning in East Tennessee

You read that right: Snow. In October. This is highly unusual because East Tennessee typically doesn't see its first snow until mid-November.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!

You read that right: Snow. In October. This is highly unusual because East Tennessee typically doesn't see its first snow until mid-November or early December, and the first measurable snowfall typically happens around Christmas.

Check out this snow video we took Tuesday morning from LaFollette:

People said snow was also really coming down in Jacksboro.

It's been some time since we've seen October snow. On Halloween in 2014, people may remember some flakes falling in the overnight hours in the mountains and plateau region to start the month of November.